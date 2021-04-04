Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $8.15 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after acquiring an additional 288,518 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,949,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

