Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 281,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of American Equity Investment Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $251,873,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $19,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 79.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 225,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

