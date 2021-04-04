Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 347,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Azul as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.08 on Friday. Azul S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

