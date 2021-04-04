Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Tenable at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after buying an additional 438,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

