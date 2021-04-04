Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 13,495 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,305.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

NYSE:TDG opened at $603.71 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $626.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $592.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.34. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.