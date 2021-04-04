Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,939,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.53% of BGC Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.04 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

