Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,849 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

