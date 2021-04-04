Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.77% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $15.73 on Friday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 345,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,806.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

