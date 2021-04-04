Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 539.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.10.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $206.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

