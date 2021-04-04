Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7,044.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,594 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders have sold a total of 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

NYSE TPX opened at $37.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

