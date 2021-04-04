Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 14,590 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after buying an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

