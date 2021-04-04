Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,413 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after acquiring an additional 238,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $39,190,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

