Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 59,361 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

HTHT stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

