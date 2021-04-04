Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $8.19 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,769,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,311,380 shares of company stock valued at $67,915,669 in the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

