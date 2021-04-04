Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CGC stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

