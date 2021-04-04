Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $308.55. The stock has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

