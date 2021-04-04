Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,008 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

