Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook stock opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. The company has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.83 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.