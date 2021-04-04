Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,130,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $7,924,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,223.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,114.50. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,310.55.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

