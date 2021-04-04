Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 777 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

