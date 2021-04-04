Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

