Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 0.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $103.21 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

