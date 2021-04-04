Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

