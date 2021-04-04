Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after buying an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,037,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 811,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.