Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

