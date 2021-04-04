Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.71 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

