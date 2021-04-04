Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,606,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,691,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,419,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $331.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $207.18 and a 1-year high of $332.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

