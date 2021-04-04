Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,705 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

