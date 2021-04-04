Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $552.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.39 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.93. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

