Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $30,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

