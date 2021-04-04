Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $24,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

