Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 801 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day moving average of $226.37. The company has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

