Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

