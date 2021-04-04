Carbon Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $199,711.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.52 or 0.00308994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00092577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.58 or 0.00747276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028206 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,459,542 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

