Carbon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294,718.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $294,718.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,521,106 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

