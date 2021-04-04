Cardano 1-Day Volume Tops $2.59 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.07 billion and approximately $2.59 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00052328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00280967 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00029311 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

