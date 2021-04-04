CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.40% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after purchasing an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

