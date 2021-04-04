CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $28.01 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One CargoX token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and $140,539.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CargoX has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,499,040 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

Buying and Selling CargoX

