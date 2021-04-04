Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

