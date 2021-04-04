Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report $371.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.49 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $351.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $326.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.