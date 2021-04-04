Carry Market Capitalization Achieves $283.61 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Carry has a total market cap of $283.61 million and approximately $83.03 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00046882 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014357 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,852,217,358 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.