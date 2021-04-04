Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,666 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cars.com worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cars.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cars.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $885.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

