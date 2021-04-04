Cartesi (CTSI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $408.93 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $197.12 million and $408.93 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,015,037 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

