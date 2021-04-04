carVertical (CV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $900,606.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, carVertical has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $900,606.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00052113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00683264 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027959 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.