Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.81 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $91,539.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00698184 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00070789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00027935 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

