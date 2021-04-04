Castle Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 102.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $50,487.42 and $20.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00453005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005343 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027014 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.28 or 0.04651401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,553,482 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

