Castweet Achieves Market Cap of $252,880.63 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $252,880.63 and $125,798.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

