Cat Token (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $235,361.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Cat Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Cat Token has a market capitalization of $447,708.08 and approximately $235,361.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.90 or 0.00346227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002341 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 tokens. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

Cat Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.