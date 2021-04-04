Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $127.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Catalent by 13.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 471,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,421,000 after buying an additional 83,508 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Catalent by 7,111.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 52.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

