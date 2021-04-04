Catex Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,691.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Catex Token has a market cap of $2.77 million and $9,691.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00052625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00690685 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027923 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

